COVID-19: Hong Kong will ease social distancing rules from October 6

As a further loosening of coronavirus (COVID-19) social-distancing restrictions that industry players and residents have been lobbying for, Hong Kong will increase the cap on restaurant dining to 12 people per table and also eliminate a restriction on cruises from October 6.

After the changes, a maximum of 240 people can attend banquets, while the number of people permitted per table at bars will increase from four to six at the same time.

But in order to enter a restaurant, parties of more than 12 people and bar patrons would still need to present negative Covid reports from an antigen test.

Additionally, places like gyms hosting group activities and yoga sessions, as well as party rooms and karaoke lounges, will be subject to the 12-customer rule.

As quoted by South China Morning Post (SCMP), undersecretary for Health Dr Libby Lee Ha-yun said on Friday: "The number of local coronavirus cases remains stable for the time being … We hope to gradually lift some anti-pandemic measures, while safeguarding the health of the people, Hong Kong’s economy, residents' lives, and to revitalise international and mainland connections."

Just one day before the second round of HK$5,000 (US$635) in consumption vouchers was supposed to be handed out on National Day, the government announced the latest wave of relaxed limitations in more than four months.

Paul Chan Mo-po, the financial secretary, expressed optimism on Friday as he said that easing social distancing rules would boost the city's economy by attracting more enterprises to the hospitality and retail sectors.

In a speech at a ceremony, Chan said, "As the pandemic turns stable, as long as we are united and get vaccinated as soon as possible, we will definitely take a bigger step towards returning to normality and the recovery of the catering industry will be just around the corner."

