Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob orders investigation for misconduct into former attorney-general

Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the prime minister of Malaysia, on Friday (30 September) ordered an investigation into any wrongdoing on the part of a former top prosecutor who had filed corruption investigations against numerous high-ranking members of his party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO).

According to a statement from the prime minister, Tommy Thomas, who held the office of the attorney general from 2018 to 2020, will be looked into for sedition, unauthorised disclosure of state secrets, and abuse of authority.

Some UMNO members have pushed Ismail Sabri to look into Thomas, who wrote about some of the important choices he made while serving as attorney general in a memoir last year.

These included, among others, charging Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the president of the UMNO, and ex-premier Najib Razak, who is currently incarcerated, with corruption.

The accusations against Ahmad Zahid and Najib, who both maintain their innocence, were made for political reasons, they claim. Both individuals are still quite powerful and were among the party members that demanded the investigation into Thomas.

A coalition formed by Thomas, who was selected by Mahathir Mohamad, ousted UMNO in 2018 amid widespread charges of corruption.

However, the party took back control of the government last year when Ismail Sabri was chosen as prime minister after the fall of two successive governments, including Mahathir's.

Ismail Sabri is expected to attend a meeting of senior UMNO officials later on Friday to discuss possible election dates, Malaysian media reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

