COVID-19 during holidays: WHO says nearly 10,000 died due to cases fueled by new variant

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday (Jan 10) said that coronavirus (COVID-19) cases last month saw a rise during holiday gatherings globally fuelled by the most prominent variant.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of WHO, said that nearly 10,000 deaths were reported in December.

Meanwhile, hospital admissions jumped 42 per cent during the month in nearly 50 countries. The cases were mostly reported in Europe and the Americas.

"Although 10,000 deaths a month is far less than the peak of the pandemic, this level of preventable deaths is not acceptable," the WHO chief told reporters from its headquarters in Geneva.

WHO chief said that it was "certain" that cases were on the rise in other places that haven't been reporting. He also urged the governments to track Covid cases and provide continued access to treatments and vaccines.

According to Tedros, the JN.1 variant was now the most prominent in the world. It is an omicron variant, so current vaccines should still provide some protection.

As quoted by The Associated Press, Maria Van Kerkhove, who is the technical lead at WHO for Covid, cited an increase in respiratory diseases across the globe due to the coronavirus but also flu, rhinovirus and pneumonia.

While talking about increases in Covid in the southern hemisphere — where it's now summer, she said: "We expect those trends to continue into January through the winter months in the northern hemisphere."

Van Kerkhove further said this year in particular, "we are seeing co-circulation of many different types of pathogens" as she mentioned coughs, sniffling, fever and fatigue in the winter are nothing new.

Vaccination, wearing masks, and proper ventilation are some of the recommendations given by WHO officials.

Dr Michael Ryan, head of emergencies at WHO, said: "The vaccines may not stop you being infected, but the vaccines are certainly reducing significantly your chance of being hospitalized or dying."

The report by WHO comes amid Spain imposed mask mandate in hospitals and other healthcare facilities from Wednesday to curb the Covid cases, the health ministry said on Monday as the country faces a flu outbreak.

The decree was announced after a meeting between the health ministry and representatives of the country's regions, who control their own health systems.

Spanish Health Minister Monica Garcia after the meeting: "Since the pandemic, we have learnt. We have thought hard about the issue of the mask to protect above all health centres and hospitals, to protect patients as much as (healthcare) professionals."