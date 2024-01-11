India: Covid kills two in Maharashtra, Karnataka as cases rise due to JN.1 sub-variant

India witnessed a notable spike in Covid cases as the world's most populous nation recorded 514 new infections in a single day, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on January 11 (Thursday).

The nation's active Covid case count stood at 3,422 as of Jan 11 (Thursday).

The latest update also reported three additional deaths in the past 24 hours, with two fatalities in Maharashtra state and one in the southern state of Karnataka. India's cumulative death toll due to Covid has now reached 5,33,409.

How India's Covid case count is rising?

The shift in the Covid case count began around December 5, 2023, when the daily cases, previously below 100, started to rise.

Also watch | India Covid: New JN.1 sub-variant causes worry, India reports 841 new cases in 24 hours × This uptick was attributed to the emergence of a new variant, JN.1, a member of the Omicron family classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization (WHO).

India's Covid case count: What is the situation at present?

As of January 6, 682 cases of the JN.1 sub-variant have been reported in 12 states.

As of 8 a.m. on Thursday (Indian Standard Time), the Health Ministry update showed increased active Covid cases across multiple states and not just in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

So far in India, more than 44 million (44,483,502 individuals) people have successfully recovered from the virus, with India's cumulative national recovery rate currently at 98.81 per cent.

The current fatality rate stands at 1.81 per cent.

While authorities advise against panic, individuals with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes and hypertension are urged to wear face masks as a precautionary measure.

According to data available on the website of the Indian health ministry, so far over 2.2 billion doses of Covid vaccine (or 220.67 crore) have been administered across the country.

The vaccination continues to be the most effective mode to combat the spread of the virus.