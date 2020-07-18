COVID 19: Britishers to wear face mask inside shops too from July 24

After announcing a partial reopening of the economy, UK government has announced plans of making face masks compulsory for people inside shops and supermarkets from July 24.

"We want to give people more confidence to shop safely and enhance protections for those who work in shops," Hancock told MPs.

"Both of these can be done by the use of face coverings."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described this measure as an "extra insurance" against the spread of the virus, especially after the reopening of the economy.

The decision came after Boris Johnson's cabinet colleague, Michael Gove, earlier hinted that the UK government will not be making wearing face mask a compulsion.

People spotted without a face mask will be subjected to a fine of up to £100 ($123, 109 euros), with police enforcement.

"I do think in shops it's very important to wear a face covering if you're going to be in a confined space to protect other people, and receive protection," he said.

the police officials are not very happy with the decision of police enforcement. "They can quite easily put signs up on their doors 'No mask on, no entry, this is private property'," said Ken Marsh, of the Metropolitan Police Federation representing officers.

Earlier this week, France too made it compulsory for people to wear face masks indoors.