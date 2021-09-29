COVID-19: Australia surpasses 100,000 cases as third wave continues

As the battle against the third wave of COVID-19 continues, Australia has surpassed 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease.

As per the figures from the Department of Health, there were 99,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday morning, over 1,700 new locally acquired cases were reported. It took the total number of confirmed cases to beyond 100,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health Minister Greg Hunt on Tuesday said that from November 1, Australians will be able to test themselves for COVID-19 at home. He also invited test manufacturers to apply for at-home use.

"This is an important additional protection for Australians. One of the important things is that we can supplement what is known as PCR testing - the testing that we all know if we go to a Commonwealth or a state clinic - with the home testing," Hunt told reporters.

In a media release, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said that to support the safe use of rapid antigen self-tests, it will make a new regulation that will allow companies to formally apply for TGA regulatory approval after October 1 to legally supply their self-tests for use at home in Australia.

