Court rejects Trump's order of excluding illegal immigrants from census

The US President Donald Trump had ordered to exclude illegal immigrants and undocumented migrants from the US census.

The ordered issued by Trump in July has been rejected by a federal court in new York. The move has been rejected after several prosecutors, from different states, challenged Trump's decision.

A bench of three judges of a federal court in New York has now declared that this decision by the government is illegal, and cannot be carried out.

This order by Trump was one of his many tries to stop 'illegal' immigration — a point he stresses upom for the upcoming US elections.

"We cannot allow the White House’s constant fearmongering and xenophobia to stop us from being counted," New York State Attorney Letitia James said in a statement.

The census counts every person in the country every 10 years, as the basis for determining representation in the 435-seat House of Representatives.

The Prosecutors fought the decision claiming that if such an order is carried out, several migrants who entered the country legally would also fear detention and not participate in the census.

The court ruled out the decision calling it illegal and a violation of the constitutional mandate to count every person in the country, according to a written ruling.

The court ruling is expected to affect Trump's voter bank in the upcoming US Presidential elections, scheduled for November 03, in which he will be competing against Joe Biden.