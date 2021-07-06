Countries reopening economy is a 'premature rush' back to normality: WHO

As the countries are reopening their economies after repeated and extended Covid lockdowns, a World Health Organization (WHO) official has warned it to be a 'premature rush' back to normality.

This warning has come as the UK, the US and a few other European countries have decided to reopen shops, eateries and have eased social distancing and mask rules.

The WHO's head of emergencies programme, Mike Ryan, has warned authorities that if the same trend continues, a new wave of infections of coronavirus might not be very far.

"All of the countries of the Americas, we still have nearly 1 million cases a week. 1 million. A week. You know it's not, it isn't over. And the same in Europe. In the European region with half a million cases a week. It's not like this thing has gone away," Ryan warned.

His warning has also come at a time when countries all over the world are reporting an increase in cases mainly due to the new Delta variant. This new variant is believed to be more transmissible which has resulted in a higher infection rate.

The Delta variant has now been reported in nearly 100 countries and WHO officials believe it could be the next dominant variant of COVID-19 now. An increase in Delta variant caused cases have been reported in areas where the population has not yet been vaccinated.