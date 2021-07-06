Australians chasing COVID-19 vaccines like Hunger Games: Health Minister amid low supply

The Health Minister of New South Wales, Australia's most populated state, likened receiving a vaccine in the country to the "Hunger Games."

"I fear...it is almost a sense now of The Hunger Games, of people chasing vaccines," New South Wales (NSW) Health Minister Brad Hazzard said in response to a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.

"Until we obtain enough vaccines...the Hunger Games will continue to play out here in NSW," the Australian minister added.

The reference to the popular trilogy, which is set in a dystopian future in which a group of young people fight to the death in a televised battle, seems to be intended to highlight the desperation of many residents seeking appointments for the life-saving vaccines.

NSW recorded 18 new locally acquired cases of #COVID19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.



Of these locally acquired cases, 16 are linked to a known case or cluster – nine are household contacts – and the source of infection for two cases remain under investigation. pic.twitter.com/apOPenadHa — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) July 6, 2021 ×

Australia has managed to vaccinate just 7% of its 25 million population — the lowest inoculation rate among industrialized nations.

Speedy contact tracing, lockdowns, tough social distancing rules and high community compliance have kept Australia’s COVID-19 numbers much lower among developed economies, with just over 30,800 cases and 910 deaths since the pandemic began.

(With inputs from agencies)