UK: Counter-terrorism police take over attack on Dover immigration centre

The investigation into an incident in which petrol bombs were hurled into an immigration centre in the southern English port of Dover is now being handled by Britain's counterterrorism police

Authorities on Tuesday said that "What appears clear is that this despicable offence was targeted and likely to be driven by some form of hate filled grievance, though this may not necessarily meet the threshold of terrorism."

Police have identified the person who tossed the bombs at the immigration centre on Sunday as Andrew Leak, 66, of High Wycombe, southern England. Leak was later found dead at a nearby service station.

According to the police statement, "There is presently no evidence to suggest the guy involved was collaborating with anyone else, and there is not believed to be any greater threat to the community in the High Wycombe area or in Dover."

Dover facility is the initial stop for thousands of migrants making the perilous voyage over the English Channel before being transferred to other accommodations while their claims to stay in Britain are assessed.

Kent Police said on Tuesday that police from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) had taken the lead in the investigation. However, interior minister Suella Braverman on Monday said that the attack was not being investigated as having a terrorist link.

The attack occurred at a time when Braverman, who was reinstated as home secretary after being fired by Liz Truss, the short-lived predecessor of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is advocating a harsh position on immigration and as policies, which remain a divisive political topic.