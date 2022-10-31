All poultry and captive birds to be kept indoors, says UK govt amid rise in avian flu cases

On Monday, the United Kingdom government in a statement said, all poultry and captive birds in England starting November 7 are legally required to be kept indoors. This comes as the country is working to tackle the largest-ever outbreak of avian flu with at least 200 cases witnessed in the UK over the past 12 months.

“We are now facing, this year, the largest ever outbreak of bird flu and are seeing a rapid escalation in the number of cases on commercial farms and in backyard birds across England,” said Britain's Chief Veterinary Officer, Christine Middlemiss in the statement. She added that the risk of kept birds being exposed to this disease is very high making it “necessary for all birds to be housed until further notice.”

These restrictions add to the ones in place in eastern England, covering Suffolk, Norfolk and parts of Essex. Furthermore, bird keepers will reportedly be required to follow strict biosecurity measures including disinfecting clothing, footwear, equipment and vehicles and keeping mortality records, indicated media reports. However, the statement also said that the risk to public health remains low.

So far, millions of wild birds have been killed due to the current outbreak as well as culled by authorities across Europe in a bid to contain the virus. Till now these restrictions only apply to England, while other parts of the UK including, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have sent their own health policies.

