Coronavirus outbreak: Global cases cross 530,000; death toll rises to 24,070

Cases of infections of the deadly coronavirus surpassed 530,000 worldwide on Friday and global deaths rose past 24,000, as COVID-19 spreads across Europe and North America.



COVID-19 has now infected more than 350,536 people, according to Johns Hopkins University, and killed at least 15,328 people. Around 122,203 people of that tally have recovered, according to Hopkins.



According to the news reports, The United States has taken the grim title of the country with the most coronavirus infections and reported a record surge in unemployment.



In the United States, more than 83,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, edging out Italy, which has reported the most deaths, and China, where the virus was first detected in December in the metropolis of Wuhan.



Outside of China, where the virus emerged in December, Italy has the most number of deaths with nearly 8,215.

"We are waging war on this virus using every financial, scientific, medical, pharmaceutical and military resource, to halt its spread and protect our citizens," US President Donald Trump said.

Meanwhile, the G20 leaders pledged a "united front" against the novel coronavirus on Thursday after a video conference to discuss the action to combat the global crisis. The leaders also vowed to inject $5 trillion into the global economy to counter the impact of the crisis.

The meeting was attended by various G20 leaders including, US President Donald Trump, Russia's Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a joint statement, the leaders vowed "robust" support for developing nations.

Over 3 billion people have been asked to stay at home as governments across the world tackle the World Health Organisation recognised 'pandemic'.



(With inputs from agencies)