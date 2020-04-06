Coronavirus outbreak: Global cases cross 1,200,000; death toll rises to 69,444

Cases of infections of the deadly coronavirus surpassed 8 lacs worldwide on Tuesday as COVID-19 spreads across Europe, North America and South Asia.

Also read: UN chief urges govts to protect women as domestic abuse soars due to lockdown

According to Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has now infected 1,273,990 people worldwide and 69,444 people have been killed due to this pandemic.

Also read: UK PM Johnson hospitalised for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms

Around 260,247 people of that tally have recovered, according to Hopkins.

Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University have reported in its map that the United States has taken the grim title of the country with the most coronavirus infections and reported a record surge in unemployment.

A total of 337,310 people are infected by this deadly virus in the US, edging out Spain and Italy, which has reported the most cases and deaths.

Italy currently has the highest death toll of any country, reporting that 15,887 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.