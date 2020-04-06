UN chief urges govts to protect women as domestic violence soars due to lockdown

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging governments around the world to include the protection of women in their response to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.



"Violence is not confined to the battlefield," said Guterres in a statement and a video released in multiple languages, reminiscent of his call for a ceasefire in conflicts worldwide to face the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest. In their own homes," Guterres said.

Peace is not just the absence of war. Many women under lockdown for #COVID19 face violence where they should be safest: in their own homes.



Today I appeal for peace in homes around the world.



I urge all governments to put women’s safety first as they respond to the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/PjDUTrMb9v — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 6, 2020 ×

"Over the past weeks, as economic and social pressures and fear have grown, we have seen a horrifying global surge in domestic violence.

"I urge all governments to make the prevention and redress of violence against women a key part of their national response plans for COVID-19," he said.

Guterres called for setting up emergency warning systems in pharmacies and groceries, and for safe ways "for women to seek support, without alerting their abusers.

"Together, we can and must prevent violence everywhere, from war zones to people’s homes, as we work to beat COVID-19," he said, as he called "for peace at home — and in homes — around the world."