Coronavirus: Memes, tweets and illustrations to get you through quarantine

People who have been exposed to the new coronavirus and who are at risk of coming down with COVID-19 are practising self-quarantine and social distancing.

The total number of global confirmed coronavirus cases has now claimed over 1,98,000 with more than 7,900 deaths across 145 countries.

However, staying in isolation for a long period of time can get boring. Here is a thread of memes, tweets and illustrations to keep yourself entertained:

"CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19"#stewardmeme pic.twitter.com/7rD7PfqY9a — Aditya Shah (@IDdocAdi) February 27, 2020 ×

oh nowwww everyone wanna know what introverts do for fun — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 13, 2020 ×

So you can now watch Netflix with your friends during social distancing 🤪 pic.twitter.com/csaGu5qktN — Memezar (@meme_zar) March 17, 2020 ×