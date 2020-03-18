Coronavirus: Memes, tweets and illustrations to get you through quarantine

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Mar 18, 2020, 12.12 PM(IST)

Coronavirus Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The total number of global confirmed coronavirus cases are more than at 1,98,000 with more than 7,900 deaths across 145 countries.

People who have been exposed to the new coronavirus and who are at risk of coming down with COVID-19 are practising self-quarantine and social distancing.

The total number of global confirmed coronavirus cases has now claimed over 1,98,000 with more than 7,900 deaths across 145 countries.

However, staying in isolation for a long period of time can get boring. Here is a thread of memes, tweets and illustrations to keep yourself entertained:

×

Also see: Coronavirus pandemic: How can you protect yourself? All important questions answered

×

Also see: Social Distancing: How to be more productive while working from home

×

Also see: Famous people who tested positive for coronavirus​​​​

×
×
×
×
×

 

×
×
×
×
×
×

 

Topics