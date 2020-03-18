Coronavirus: Memes, tweets and illustrations to get you through quarantine

Coronavirus Photograph:( Twitter )
The total number of global confirmed coronavirus cases are more than at 1,98,000 with more than 7,900 deaths across 145 countries.
People who have been exposed to the new coronavirus and who are at risk of coming down with COVID-19 are practising self-quarantine and social distancing.
However, staying in isolation for a long period of time can get boring. Here is a thread of memes, tweets and illustrations to keep yourself entertained:
Vegas in 3 months be like... pic.twitter.com/7BGgKyxLTc— CoronaVirus Memes (@TheCoronaMemes) March 17, 2020
"CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19"#stewardmeme pic.twitter.com/7rD7PfqY9a— Aditya Shah (@IDdocAdi) February 27, 2020
oh nowwww everyone wanna know what introverts do for fun— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 13, 2020
So you can now watch Netflix with your friends during social distancing 🤪 pic.twitter.com/csaGu5qktN— Memezar (@meme_zar) March 17, 2020
social distancing pic.twitter.com/i8AevDOMQj— dog reaction memes (@dogrxnmemes) March 17, 2020
#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/ifllg2Asx0— CoronaVirus Memes (@TheCoronaMemes) March 17, 2020
March 17, 2020
#CoronaVirus doesn’t even know what it has done to sports fans pic.twitter.com/1KXONAy5jM— CoronaVirus Memes (@TheCoronaMemes) March 16, 2020
Sounds about right #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/XMzjYoOZoF— CoronaVirus Memes (@TheCoronaMemes) March 14, 2020
“How’s nationwide self-quarantine going?” pic.twitter.com/oP7sdQiUPA— Tom Brady Stan Account (@MatthewFoldi) March 14, 2020
Basically🤷🏻♀️... Living with #chronicillness , #memes #memesdaily #SocialDistancing #coronavirus #coronapocalypse pic.twitter.com/geDwdSKStp— SHIƝЄ •🦋🌻🌈✨🔮• (@Shine_Aaliyah7) March 18, 2020