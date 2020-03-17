Coronavirus pandemic: How can you protect yourself? All important questions answered

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic as the virus has infected over 183,000 people globally with more than 7,000 deaths reported.
Here we address frequently asked questions about coronavirus:
While they don't guarantee total protection, experts do recommend using one. The virus transmits through droplets when someone sneezes.
If you are close to someone who has been infected, the mask can stop the disease from being passed on. Similarly, if you are showing the symptoms, wearing a mask can protect others.
Wash your hands with clean water and soap, meticulous hand washing is the best available option. If that is not possible, one may use wipes or hand sanitizers. Avoid touching your face, cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
If you are visiting any affected areas, avoid direct, unprotected contact with live animals, or surfaces that were under contact with animals. Avoid eating raw, undercooked animal products.
Keep some distance from people who are obviously sick and avoid direct contact with them. Avoid public gatherings, wet markets or farms.
According to medical experts, those who have had the virus once will develop some immunity, and it is rare to get an infectious disease again. However, second positive tests of coronavirus have been reported in China and Japan and this could be because of a weak immune system.
