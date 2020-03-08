Coronavirus: Italy government's lockdown to affect 16 million in north

In a drastic new attempt to try to contain a rapidly growing outbreak of coronavirus, Italy on Sunday announced a virtual lockdown that will affect more than 16 million people in Milan and Venice until April 3.

The draft decree signed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says 'those who violated the measures could be jailed'.

Conte signed the decree in the early hours of Sunday, enacting forced quarantine for the region of Lombardy – home to more than 10 million people and the financial capital, Milan – and 14 other provinces, totalling around 16 million residents.

Thousands of people left Lombardy on Saturday night, before the decree was made official, crowding the motorways and train stations in the region, which will be locked down until 3 April.

Second-worst affected after China, Italy has reported 233 deaths and 5,883 positive cases so far.

In all the areas covered by the decree, including towns in the northern regions of Emilia-Romagna, Veneto and Piedmont, schools will be closed at least until 3 April, as will museums, gyms and swimming pools.

Leave is cancelled for all healthcare workers.

So far the decree has been signed by the prime minister, but it will not be an official executive order until the council of ministers approves it.

(With inputs from agencies)