Coronavirus infections continue to increase, US logs most deaths in any country ever

The coronavirus pandemic has infected 1.7 million people and killed more than 107,000 around the world so far, according to the latest tally by the Johns Hopkins University.

In the United States alone, there are over half a million cases. The US state of New York currently has more cases than any other country.



Additionally, the US recently overtook Italy and logged the highest number of coronavirus related deaths in a country ever!

The Pope recently pleaded to the world to remain calm and to “not yield to fear” ahead of Easter Sunday, which will be marked by most Christians from their homes and not from churches.

Pope Francis intends to livestream the service on YouTube for his followers.

Churches remained empty across the world as people were advised to stay at home to practice social distancing.

A few days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) had claimed how lifting lockdowns too early could lead to a second wave and would be a catastrophe.

More than half of the world population is currently self-isolating.

Be it New York or New Delhi, businesses remain closed. Schools have been forced shut and the International Monetary Fund recently claimed that this is the worst economic fallout since the 1930s.

Europe remains the hardest hit with 70 per cent deaths recorded there.

The epicentre of the pandemic has shifted twice, first from China to Europe, and then from Europe to North America.

Over half a million cases have been now been confirmed in the US, more than any other country so far.

However, yesterday researchers showed optimism and claimed that the curve was beginning to flatten.

Trump, the President of the United States claimed that the infection rate was “near the peak” and his plans to reopen the US economy “as soon as possible”.

"Without question it's the biggest decision I've ever had to make," Trump said.

He was wary though, suggesting his awareness of the risks associated with reopening too quickly.

"But you know what? Staying at home leads to death also," he said, while alluding to the economic losses.

“Coronavirus would not overcome us”, announced Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom in her second address to the nation in less than a week.

The head of Church of England, and the monarch of the UK, the 93-year-old further said that “Easter isn’t cancelled”. This was the first time she ever spoke on the holiday.