Coronavirus has increased social inequality in UK: Survey

Repeated lockdowns, socially distanced lives, masks on the face, and a general phobia of catching the deadly coronavirus from anyone and everyone — there are several aspects of this pandemic that has brought humongous changes in our lives, and many believe that these changes have brought greater social inequality.

A recent study by the UK government's independent advisers has revealed that over half of the public believes that coronavirus has brought increased social injustice.

The Social Mobility Commission has claimed that an annual survey of public attitudes has revealed that 56 per cent of adults believe that social inequality has increased during the pandemic. While 16 per cent of adults are still unsure about the pandemic's effect on social inequality, a quarter feel there hasn't been any increase.

This survey has also highlighted the point that several organisations have been talking about for the past few months, claiming the socially disadvantaged have been the hardest hit by the pandemic.

"Now without urgent, targeted action, social mobility looks set to go backwards and the attainment gap between the wealthy and disadvantaged will grow ever wider," the report mentioned.

Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in job losses and an alarming decline in living standards, staggering access to health facilities and limited access to online schooling.

"This poll dramatically underlines public concern about growing social inequality. Government, employers and educators should listen and act. The most disadvantaged – at home, school or work – should now be put centre stage in any recovery plan," Steven Cooper, interim co-chair of the commission said.

The results have been calculated from a database of 4,693 adults who were surveyed between January 27 and February 01.

Since the pandemic hit and the survey outlined the underlying problem, the government has decided to step in and fill the gaps. "This government is committed to levelling up outcomes for every individual, across the country. Supporting people’s mental wellbeing is a priority, which is why we are providing an additional £500m for mental health services and £79m to expand mental health support teams in schools and colleges," a government spokesperson said.

"On top of that, our multi-billion pound plan for jobs aims to protect, support and create jobs across the country and offers targeted support to help jobseekers of all ages back into work," the spokesperson added. "We are also providing £1.7bn to help children and young people with education recovery after time out of the classroom."