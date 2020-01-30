Coronavirus fears grip China's borders: Families of UK Citizens barred from departing as they hold Chinese passports

Numerous foreign nationals from nations such as Japan, the US and several EU countries are being evacuated from Wuhan.

However, local authorities have prevented family members of many UK citizens in China because their relatives held Chinese passports. One such incident report comes from a mother who was told to leave her three-year-old son behind because he has a Chinese passport.

The Chinese coronavirus which originated in Wuhan has spread to almost every region in the country and at least 16 other nations, raking up a kill count of 170 and counting.

The Foreign Office stated that it was "working urgently" to organise a flight to the UK "as soon as possible."

Health Authorities of China stated that there were 7,711 confirmed cases in the country, and the Foreign Office issued a statement reassuring the panicking public that they were "in close contact with the Chinese authorities and conversations are ongoing at all levels."

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Mr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "In the last few days the progress of the virus, especially in some countries, especially human-to-human transmission, worries us."

"Although the numbers outside China are still relatively small, they hold the potential for a much larger outbreak," he added.