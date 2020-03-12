Coronavirus effect: After Macron, Trump does a 'Namaste'

Even as worries grow over coronavirus, US President did a "Namaste", the Indian hand gesture to greet. This even as "Namaste" has become a much-favoured way to greet globally since handshakes risk spreading the coronavirus.

Recalling his India visit, Trump said, "Just got back from India. And I didn't shake any hands there. It was very easy. You do like this (Namaste)..they were ahead of the curve."

In fact, US President Trump and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar both did ''Namaste" together.

Before Trump, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, French President Emmanuel Macron and Britains Prince Charles were seen doing "Namaste".

Netanyahu said, "Avoid shaking hands. Just avoid shaking hands. As I do. You can try to implement Indian system of "Namaste". Or say another word Shalom. Or find a way to avoid shaking hands."

Meanwhile, French President Macron has decided to greet all his counterparts with a "Namaste". He was seen doing a "Namaste" earlier this week while welcoming Spanish King at his residence. French first lady Brigitte Macron also played her part, blowing a kiss in the direction of Queen Letizia as a way of greeting.

Last week, upon arriving at the Queen's Commonwealth service, Prince Charles also used the Indian "Namaste" to greet members of the British cabinet.