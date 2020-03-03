Coronavirus death toll in Italy surges as infection spreads in US

The Italian government on Tuesday reported a surge in coronavirus cases in the country with the death toll rising to 79 with 2,500 people infected.

Also Read: Coronavirus scare hits Noida school in India

On Monday, the death toll in the country was 27 with most deaths recorded in the northern Lombardy region around Milan, with Bologna's Emilia-Romagna region reporting 18 deaths.

In the US, the number of infections due to the virus touched 100 after a New York man tested positive for the virus.

Watch Video:

In the Seattle area, Six people died due to illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Meanwhile, The World Health Organization(WHO) said that only one per cent of new coronavirus cases registered in China were without symptoms.

"Evidence from China is that only one per cent of reported cases do not have symptoms, and most of those cases develop symptoms within two days," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Researches at University of Toronto's Citizen Lab said Chinese authorities spent weeks before finally acknowledging the virus even as China announced that all travellers entering Beijing from the virus hotspots of South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy will have to be quarantined for 14 days.

In South Asia, Pakistan reported a new coronavirus case, taking the total in the South Asian nation to five even as a private school in Noida in Uttar Pradesh shut after it was reported that one of the parents of the student had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Also Read: Iran officials reported with sincerity and transparency since day one, says Khamenei

Government authorities on Tuesday confirmed a new case of coronavirus in New Delhi.

An individual, who dined at La Piazza restaurant at Hyatt Regency in Delhi on February 28, was diagnosed with Covid-19, news agency ANI reported

Over 3,100 people have died and over 90,000 have been infected worldwide due to the virus.