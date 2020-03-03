Coronavirus: Iran officials reported with sincerity and transparency since day one, says Khamenei

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday defended his country's handling of coronavirus and said that the Iran officials reported with sincerity and transparency since day one.

''The coronavirus has affected many countries. Our officials have reported with sincerity and transparency since day one. However, some countries where the outbreak has been more serious have tried to hide it. Of course, we ask God to heal the sick in those countries too,'' Khamenei said in a Tweet.

The #Coronavirus has affected many countries. Our officials have reported with sincerity and transparency since day one. However, some countries where the outbreak has been more serious have tried to hide it. Of course, we ask God to heal the sick in those countries too. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) March 3, 2020 ×

Iran has had the highest number of deaths from coronavirus outside China, where it originated, and several officials have been infected -- including the head of Iran's emergency medical services, ILNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

The death of one top official was reported on Monday.

Khamenei said government bodies and the armed forces should give full support to the health ministry and that Iranian authorities have dealt transparently with the virus's spread.

"Don't violate the recommendations and instructions of the responsible authorities in terms of prevention, in terms of keeping hands, face and living environment clean and not infecting these and preventing the infection of these," he said.

Khamenei also said the outbreak should not be overblown.