Cops act against people for clicking semi-nude pics near landmarks in Russia

A wave of investigations against young people, mainly women, have been launched by the police in Russia in recent weeks over taking partially nude or sexually suggestive photographs next to landmarks.

Over the past week, at least four cases have been reported. In these cases, police have detained, investigated or jailed Russians for photographs posted online in front of the St Isaac’s Cathedral in St Petersburg, St Basil’s Cathedral, Kremlin walls and an “eternal flame” dedicated to the history of the second world war.

For taking a picture suggestive of oral sex in front of the onion domes of St Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow, a couple has already been sentenced to jail for 10 months.

Last week, the couple, Ruslan Bobiev and Anastasia Chistova, who wore a police jacket in the photograph, were found guilty of “insulting believers’ feelings”.

It was the first time that these charges have led to prison time. Bobiev, who is a blogger from Tajikistan, has been ordered to be deported from Russia.

Some other women have also been detained for flashing buttocks or breasts in front of public landmarks or police stations in various cities. It includes St Petersburg and Yekaterinburg. The cases go back to August.

