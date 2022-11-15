COP27: Nations skip serious considerations over emissions from livestock, meat industry

The COP27 climate conference has entered its final half and while the points of agenda had a wispread coverage of issues, it missed on the world's affair with meat and its role in the global warming. In fact, according to the menu published on COP27 presidency website, the non-vegetarian food is very much being served as steaks and sushis in two of the four food zones at COP27 summit.

The conference at Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh has also grabbed headlines for the slogans raised by anti-meat protestors. But the policymakers are yet to take an official note.

Cows, sheep, pigs and other livestock are responsible for about 20 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to a peer-reviewed assessment led by researchers at the University of Illinois and published last year.

“We seem to be wildly off. Virtually every time these measurements are conducted they disagree with (official data),” said Matthew Hayek, a researcher at New York University was quoted as saying by Reuters.

According to reports, countries have advocated for advancing policies to reduce the emissions that livestock make, including with feed additives that reduce the gas livestock emit, and cutting or capturing the methane wafting off manure heaps.

“This can never be the way to net zero,” said Max Weiss, a campaigner at the Plant Based Treaty, a global activist group promoting a meat-free diet. “We have to move away from animal production.”

Cell-based chicken gains currency at COP27

To prevent the emissions that livestock and meat industry produces, alternatives such as cell-based chicken have gained currency in recent years.

Helena Wright, Policy Director at the FAIRR Initiative, an investor network focused on sustainable agriculture, told Reuters that she was encouraged by the focus on food at COP27.

“The conversation has started. And regardless of whether governments act, the market is already shifting,” she said.

