Controlling tourism in Venice: City set to approve $5.37 daily fee for visitors

The picturesque Italian city of Venice, known for its stunning canals and historic charm, is gearing up for a bold experiment aimed at curbing over-tourism. In an effort to regain control over its burgeoning visitor numbers, the city is expected to approve a trial phase of a €5 (approximately $5.37) daily fee for all visitors aged 14 and above. This move will also require tourists to book their entry to the city in advance.

Battle with excess tourism

Venice is grappling with the consequences of its immense popularity among tourists. In 2019, despite its small size of just 7.6 square kilometres (2.7 square miles), the city welcomed nearly 13 million tourists, as reported by the Italian national statistics institute. With visitor numbers projected to surpass pre-pandemic levels in the coming years, the problem of over-tourism has reached critical levels.

Simone Venturini, a city council member responsible for tourism, acknowledges the urgent need for intervention. He emphasises that Venice, as one of Europe's most visited cities, bears the brunt of excessive tourism. The primary objective of the proposed fee is to encourage daily tourists to opt for off-peak days, thereby alleviating the strain on the city's infrastructure and resources.

Earlier this year, UNESCO recommended placing Venice on its list of world heritage sites in danger. The city faces a dual threat from climate change and mass tourism, which have the potential to cause irreversible changes to its delicate ecosystem and historical fabric.

In 2021, Venice banned large cruise ships from entering its historic centre via the Giudecca canal following a ship collision with a harbor. Critics argued that these ships not only posed a pollution threat but also contributed to the erosion of the city's foundations, compounded by frequent flooding.

While opinions among tourists are mixed regarding the proposed $5.37 daily fee, many agree that action is necessary to address overcrowding. Some, like Karina from Germany, view the fee as reasonable, given the unique experience Venice offers. However, others, such as Cal, a student from Ireland, feel that $5.37 is a substantial sum for a day of sightseeing.

Beyond the fee, Venice faces the complex challenge of striking a balance between preserving its cultural heritage and accommodating tourists while safeguarding the well-being of its residents. Rising rents and an imbalance in accommodations between tourists and residents are driving locals out of the city, leading to a transformation from a city into a temporary tourist destination.

Maria Fiano, a teacher who runs the citizens' association Ocio, who spoke to the BBC, believes that limiting rental accommodations for tourists may be a more effective long-term solution compared to the daily fee. She considers the fee to be a superficial measure by the town hall, emphasising the need for more comprehensive strategies to address the complex issue of over-tourism in Venice.