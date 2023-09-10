Peter Sarsgaard wins Best Actor and Cailee Spaeny wins Best Actress at Venice Film Festival

At the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, American actor Peter Sarsgaard was awarded Best Actor for his compelling performance as a man suffering from dementia in the film Memory. During his acceptance speech, Sarsgaard expressed his support for the Hollywood writers' strike and raised concerns about the increasing use of artificial intelligence in cinema.

Sarsgaard stated, "We all here agree that an actor is a person and a writer is a person, but it seems we can't. And that's terrifying because this work is about connection."

He went on to caution against the potential consequences, adding, "Without that... this holy experience of being human will be handed over to the machines and the eight billionaires who own them. So if we lose that battle in the strike, our industry will be the first of many to fall."

American actress Cailee Spaeny received the award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Priscilla Presley in the film Priscilla. Spaeny expressed her deep gratitude for the opportunity to portray such a complex and personal character.

She emphasised the importance of the trust placed in her by Priscilla, who also attended the film's premiere in Venice.

"Priscilla trusted me with something truly complex, subtle, difficult, and personal, and I was overwhelmed by the responsibility in trying to honour this delicate section of her life," Spaeny said in her acceptance speech. "I have such gratitude and respect for her honesty."

The 80th Venice International Film Festival showcased a diverse range of films that tackled pressing social issues while celebrating the art of cinema and Poor Things emerged as the shining star of the event by receiving the prestigious Golden Lion award.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE