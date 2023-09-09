Welcome To The Jungle! Akshay Kumar unveils promo, reveals release date

After much buzz, the first look of the anticipated Welcome 3 is here, and fans can't keep calm. Makers announced the new film, marking Akshay Kumar's 56th birthday.



The third film of the comedy franchise is titled Welcome to the Jungle. Kumar shared the first teaser of the film on his social media handle and wrote, “Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj. If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome(3)😬.”



In the fun-filled teaser, the cast is dressed in military uniforms, standing in rows holding their guns, and trying to sing a welcome tune. Akshay is standing in the middle and directing the entire team while Disha Patani, who is the new addition to the cast, is trying to create her own tune.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev, Daler Mehndi, and Mika Singh.



Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film will hit theatres on December 20, 2024. The movie is currently in pre-production. The first two parts of the franchise were directed by Anees Bazmee, and he will not be returning to the director's chair for the third part.



Most of the details have been kept under wraps.

The third instalment of the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A Nadiadwala.



Arshad Warsi on Welcome 3



In July, Arshad Warsi confirmed the rumours surrounding the third film in the comedy film franchise.



Talking about the anticipated third film, Warsi revealed that it's going to be an ''insanely larger-than-life theatrical film." In an interview with Hindustan Times, Arshad said, "The scale of Welcome 3—the cost, the climax—is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film, of which I will be a part. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal, and lots of other people."



Akshay and Paresh were part of the first movie in the franchise that came out in 2007. The movie also featured Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Mallika Sherawat in pivotal roles. The second movie in the franchise was released in 2015 and was led by John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Dimple Kapadia, and Naseeruddin Shah.

