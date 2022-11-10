Control of Senate uncertain as Georgia heads to a December runoff. What does it mean?

In the US midterm election 2022, Herschel Walker managed to hold Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, who is seeking a full term after winning the seat in a runoff in January 2021. The US Senate contest in Georgia is headed for a December runoff, media projections showed.

The race in Georgia is extremely crucial as it may decide the future control of Congress, which remained in the balance as several key races were yet to be decided, for example, Nevada and Arizona.

Currently, Warnock leads Walker by a small thin margin, 49.4% to 48.5% and the state could swing the balance of power in Congress, depending upon how the results. In Georgia, a candidate must reach a simple majority (at least 50% of the vote) to declare victory, which is not the case currently.

Warnock is a Black pastor at a historic church. meanwhile, Republican challenger Walker is a former American football, who is backed by former US president Donald Trump.

CNN and NBC have projected that both will battle for the seat on December 6.

Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger told reporters in Atlanta: "There is one race in our state that is going to be moving to the December 6th runoff. That is the race for the United States Senate between Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker."

"Our office has already begun the behind-the-scenes work to start building the ballots. So ballots are being built as we speak and counties are making preparations," he added.

What is a runoff?

In the United States, there's a practice of a runoff election, which is a second election, that takes place when neither candidate gets the required votes for victory.

Usually, the threshold to claim victory is typically a simple majority, but in the case of Georgia, which requires the candidate to win 50% of the votes or more.

