Contraception, LGBTQ rights: US Supreme Court hints at next possible targets

The reversal of Roe v Wade by the United States Supreme Court has created a lot of mixed feelings in the United States. The decision was welcomed by the conservatives and Republicans while the removal of abortion rights resulted to a number of protests around the country. The ruling by justice Clarence Thomas also allowed a sneak peek into the topics that can be up for debate in the aftermath of this ruling. According to the ruling, he suggested that in the future, the Supreme Court can be looking into issues like contraception access, marriage equality and even LGBTQ rights.

Also read | US plane's Taiwan Strait flyover ‘endangered peace and stability’: China

“In future cases, we should reconsider all of this court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” Thomas wrote in his concurring opinion.

In Lawrence v Texas in 2003, the states could not criminalise sodomy while in Griswold v Connecticut in 1965, the Supreme Court ruled that a married couple can exercise their right to use contraception without any government interference. In 2005, Obergefell v Hodges established the right for same-sex couples to marry. These are mainly the cases mentioned by Justice Thomas in his notes.

Also read | Roe vs Wade overturned: Vatican, US Bishops praise Supreme Court decision

While Justice Samuel Alito said that the decision to reverse Roe v Wade will not have any impact on other major precent cases, it was dismissed by the three liberal judges in the court.

“Either the mass of the majority’s opinion is hypocrisy or additional constitutional rights are under threat,” the liberal justices wrote according to The Guardian. “It is one or the other.”

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.