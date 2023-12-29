Congress provides update on Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge attending Ram Temple consecration ceremony

Amid speculations that former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi as well as Mallikarjun Kharge would attend the highly-anticipated consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya next month, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh has provided an update.

Ramesh said both Kharge and Gandhi had received an invite but "a decision will be taken and communicated at the appropriate time".

"Chairman Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge have been invited to the inauguration of the Ram Temple. A decision will be taken at an appropriate time, and communicated at an appropriate time," he said.

Apart from the two heavyweight leaders, an invite has also been extended to Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust delegation, led by Nripendra Misra and other prominent figures had extended the invitation to the senior Congress leaders.

Ram temple consecration ceremony

After years of court cases and several controversies, the Indian Supreme Court in 2019, granted the land to the Hindu side to build the temple. PM Modi laid the foundation stone (Bhumi puja) in August 2020 and after three years, he will be there to attend the consecration ceremony on January 22.

The consecration ceremony is set to precede extensive rituals, including bathing the deity in the Sarayu River and a procession to major temples in Ayodhya.

The ceremony, expected to draw roughly 8,000 attendees, will feature PM Narendra Modi, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as speakers. The guest list underscores a diverse representation, celebrating the cultural and national significance of the historic event.

The temple is central to the beliefs of Hindus and the entire complex has been built in the traditional Nagara style. Upon completion, the temple will be 380 feet long (east-west direction), 250 feet wide and 161 feet high. Each floor of the temple will be 20 ft high and have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.