Ayodhya's new airport to be named 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham': Report

Ahead of the highly-anticipated consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to name the new international airport in the city as 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham', according to a report by news agency ANI, citing sources.

The airport has been named after Maharishi Valmiki, the wise saint who wrote the epic "Ramayana". The airport was earlier called the 'Maryada Purshottam Shri Ram Ayodhya International Airport'.

The development comes a day after the administration changed the name of Ayodhya railway station to 'Ayodhya Dham' junction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the airport on Saturday (Dec 30). The name of the new airport in Ayodhya to be Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham: Sources pic.twitter.com/OAIo7SGoRX — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023 × The airport was initially planned to be built on only 178 acres of land. However, after Chief Minister Yogi Adtyanath's administration sent a renewed proposal, the central government approved the plan to build the airport on 821-acre land.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted the importance of Ayodhya's airport capturing the city's historical significance and cultural essence.

"When someone from the country or abroad visits an airport then he/she should get a glimpse of the city's historic significance. Hence Ayodhya's airport should not be just another airport. We have tried to incorporate Ayodhya's culture in its airport," Scindia said.

"The 6500 square metre airport can land two to three flights in an hour. 2200 metre runway will be constructed which will be extended to 3700 metres in the second stage. This will help all international planes to land at Ayodhya," he added.

Ram temple consecration ceremony

After years of court cases and several controversies, the Indian Supreme Court in 2019, granted the land to the Hindu side to build the temple. PM Modi laid the foundation stone (Bhumi puja) in August 2020 and over three years later, he will be there to attend the consecration ceremony on January 22.

The temple is central to the beliefs of Hindus and the entire complex has been built in the traditional Nagara style. Upon completion, the temple will be 380 feet long (east-west direction), 250 feet wide and 161 feet high. Each floor of the temple will be 20 ft high and have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.