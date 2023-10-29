Ayodhya's Ram Mandir (Temple) set to open for public from January 2024

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
The much-awaited Ram temple in Ayodhya will open in January next year. Preparations and construction are all underway at a mammoth scale. WION's Nikita Singh visited the site and brought a special segment on what to look forward to and the impact it is expected to have on India as a whole.

