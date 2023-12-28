Here's how century-old firm is constructing opulent doors of Ayodhya Ram temple

The doors of Ayodhya's Ram temple, which will be consecrated in January 2024, will open via the Indian city of Hyderabad. The firm, which is based in Hyderabad and is called Anuradha Timbers, has been crafting the door to the sanctum sanctorum along with 17 doors which will be attached to the main temple and the structures around them.

The temple's inauguration will take place on January 22 and the workers have already completed most of the construction on the temple's first floor. The work has now reached the level of decorations and it will be completed in the rest of the remaining period.

Director Of Anuradha Timbers International Sarath Babu - a century-old company - while speaking to NDTV, said that the sanctum sanctorum's door, inside which the idol of 5-year-old Lord Ram will be placed, will be a formidable one.

The 8-foot tall doors will be six inches thick and 12 feet wide.

"So far 18 doors of the main temple are completed and 100 frames around the temple. Until yesterday, we completed 118 doors," Babu said, adding that the number is likely to increase.

The doors, which are being constructed by craftsmen from Tamil Nadu, will be designed in Nagara style and will have traditional Indian motifs of lotus, peacocks and other birds displayed on them.

In temple architecture, Nagara is a north Indian style which is said to have started in the Gupta period. The wood used for making doors is Balarshah teak from Maharashtra. They are reported to be using gold leaf to cover these doors.

Speaking about the selection process, Babu said that the biggest names in the business have been "invited" by the temple committee. Their firm was asked to create a model of the temple after which they got the job.

Mamata Banerjee likely to not attend temple's inauguration

Indian state of West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a rare stance of agreement with the Left parties, is likely to not attend the Ram Mandir's inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

Even though there is no official confirmation yet, Trinamool Congress leaders have hinted that Banerjee will remain absent from the ceremony.

Watch: India: Preparations in full swing for Ram Mandir inauguration While speaking to NDTV, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the stand of the party on the issue is clear that it opposes attempts made by the BJP to "misuse Lord Ram's name".

"Mamata Banerjee will soon make her stand clear herself. The Trinamool Congress' stand is that we respect all religions and Lord Ram. We offer prayers to him, but the BJP is misusing Lord Ram's name, and we oppose that," he added.

The spokesperson said, "The BJP is trying to divert attention from the main economic issues of the common people. We oppose the political event of misusing Lord Ram's name."