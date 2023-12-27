India: Ram temple landscape map released, features include 14-ft wide percota; green spaces

With just a month remaining until the grand opening of the Ram Temple on January 22, the Ram Temple Trust has unveiled the landscape map, providing an overview of the expansive 70-acre complex.

Following the Aatmanribhar (self-reliance) principle, the complex is designed to be self-sufficient, featuring sewer plants, water treatment facilities, a fire brigade post, and a dedicated power line. Champat Rai, the general secretary of Ayodhya Trust, said that the temple will not pose a burden on the Ayodhya municipality.

Key features of the Ram Temple complex

Entry and exit: The temple's entrance will be from the east side, with the exit situated on the south side. The temple's superstructure, eventually reaching three stories, will span the entire complex.

Ascending to the main temple: Visitors will ascend 32 steps from the eastern side to reach the main temple.

Architectural style: The temple complex is built in the traditional Nagara style, boasting a width of 250 feet and a height of 161 feet. Each floor of the temple will be 20 feet high, adorned with 392 pillars and 44 gates.

Unique percota design: In a departure from the norm, the Ram Temple will feature a 14-foot wide percota, spanning an impressive 732 metres.

Significance of the percota: The four corners of the percota will be dedicated to Sun God, Maa Bhagwati, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Shiva. Additionally, shrines for Maa Annapurna and Lord Hanuman will grace the northern and southern sides, respectively.

Dedicated shrines: Notable sages and figures such as Maharshi Valmiki, Maharshi Vashisht, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Nishad Raj, Mata Shabri, and Devi Ahilya will have dedicated shrines. An idol of Jatayu has been installed at Ayodhya’s Kuber Tila.

Pilgrim facilitation complex: The complex will feature a pilgrim facilitation complex with a healthcare center and a toilet block. Facilities for depositing belongings before darshan, accommodating up to 25,000 people, will be available.

Summer provisions: During the summer, provisions will be in place to spare visitors from walking barefoot from the facility center to the temple.

Green spaces: Approximately 70 per cent of the 70-acre complex will be dedicated to green areas, featuring trees over a hundred years old. A dense jungle ensures that sunlight does not reach the ground.

Also watch | Ayodhya's Ram Mandir (Temple) set to open for public from January 2024 Sustainable Infrastructure: The complex will include two sewerage treatment plants, a water treatment plant, and a dedicated electricity line. A fire brigade post will source water from an underground reservoir, ensuring groundwater levels remain stable. In case of necessity, water can be drawn from the Sarayu river.