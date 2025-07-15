/Colorado dentist faces trial for killing wife with cyanide-laced protein shake, hiring hitman to kill investigator

The murder trial of a Colorado dentist, who allegedly killed his wife by poisoning her, will begin with the opening arguments on Tuesday (Jul 15). Reportedly, the man laced his wife’s protein shake with cyanide and then later also tried to hire a hitman to kill the lead investigator on the case. James Craig, 47, used cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, which is found in over-the-counter eye drops, to kill his wife, Angela Craig. The incident happened two years ago in suburban Denver. The couple had been married for 23 years.

The accused, Craig, has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including first-degree murder, reported Associated Press.

According to the prosecutors, he allegedly purchased arsenic when his wife was experiencing unexplained dizziness and headaches. After his initial attempt to kill her did not work, he ordered potassium cyanide. Craig tried to make it seem his wife had killed herself. His Google history revealed that he searched for “how to make a murder look like a heart attack” and “is arsenic detectable in an autopsy.”

Angela Craig, 43, who had six children with her husband, was hospitalised on several occasions. According to their home’s surveillance footage, she can be seen accusing Craig of implying to medical staff that she was suicidal after the first time she was hospitalised.

Prosecutor claims Craig was plotting lead investigator’s murder

After Craig was arrested in 2023, prosecutors accused him of offering $20,000 to a fellow jail inmate to kill the lead investigator in the case. He also offered $20,000 to someone else to find people willing to falsely testify that Angela Craig was suicidal.

Craig has been charged with first-degree murder, solicitation to commit murder and solicitation to commit perjury. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Craig’s attorney questions reliability of allegations

Meanwhile, his lawyer has questioned the reliability of the inmate’s claim and claimed that the police were biased against the dentist. The attorney further alleged that no signs of poisons were observed in the protein shake containers.

At the time of his arrest, prosecutors claimed that Craig was going through financial difficulties. They also alleged that he was having an affair with a fellow dentist. However, the motive for the crime has not been given by them yet. According to prison records, Craig is still in custody.

