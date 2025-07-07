An Australian woman was found guilty of murder and attempted murder of her husband’s relatives, three of whom died after consuming the meal prepared by her. A 12-member jury reached the verdict after a 10-week trial, nearly two years after Erin Patterson served home-cooked beef wellingtons, which contained the toxic mushrooms, to the four guests at her home in Leongatha, Victoria, in July 2023. The 50-year-old mother of two is facing life in prison and will be sentenced later. The shocking event had drawn attention, as the world watched the trial of the mysterious case.

During the long trials, which included over 50 witnesses and eight days of Patterson's testimony, the case witnessed several twists and turns. Meanwhile, the jury was faced with the main question: Did Patterson knowingly lace the dish with the toxic mushrooms with the intention to kill her in-laws?

What happened at lunch?

Patterson, who hosted her estranged husband’s parents, aunt and uncle, served home-made beef Wellington, a steak dish wrapped in pastry, usually with a paste of finely chopped mushrooms. Her husband, Simon Patterson, was also invited to the gathering, but declined because he felt “uncomfortable”.

The following day, all four guests suffered gastrointestinal symptoms and were hospitalised. Later that week, three of them died from altered liver function and multiple organ failure due to Amanita mushroom poisoning. The sole survivor, who spent weeks in intensive care, testified against Erin Patterson at the Victoria state Supreme Court.