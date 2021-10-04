Coalition airstrikes kill 28 Houthis in Yemen's Marib

At least 28 Houthis were killed in airstrikes launched by the Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen`s Marib province, a government source said.



"Twenty-eight rebels were killed and 10 weapon-mounted vehicles were destroyed in the coalition airstrikes on the rebel positions at the adjacent frontlines of Lam`aa and Om Reesh in Harib district," the source told Xinhua news agency on Sunday.

"The airstrikes were a response to the rebels` ground attack on the positions of the government forces at the frontlines," the source added.

Meanwhile, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported 20 Saudi-led airstrikes in the Harib and three in Sirwah on Sunday, without providing the details of the militia casualties.

The report claimed that the Houthi forces were advancing in Marib province despite the heavy airstrikes.

The frontlines of Lam`aa and Om Reesh are about 60 km south of the government-controlled Marib city.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia launched in February a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

