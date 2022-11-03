Climate minister Stuart concedes language used by Braverman 'unfortunate'

Following Albania's prime minister's claim that the UK is turning into a "madhouse," a Tory minister has distanced himself from Suella Braverman's comments about that nation.

After Edi Rama, prime minister of Albania, criticised the home secretary, Graham Stuart said that "unfortunate language" had been used in the immigration discussion.

When Braverman appeared in the Commons this week to justify her handling of the circumstance at the migrant processing centre in Manston, Kent, she faced criticism.

Robert Jenrick, the minister of immigration, has acknowledged that thousands of immigrants are being detained there illegally since the administration failed to locate them alternate housing within 24 hours of their arrival.

Additionally, there have been allegations of the outbreak of infections like MRSA, scabies, and diphtheria.

After referring to an "invasion" on the southern shore and blaming Albanian asylum seekers specifically, Braverman has come under fire.

A "surge" in Albanians arriving on small boats, she told MPs, and many of them were "abusing our modern slavery laws."

Edi Rama retaliated by claiming that the UK was wrongly focusing on citizens of his nation "as the cause of Britain's crime and border problems."

