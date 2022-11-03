Dida, Africa’s ‘largest’ female tusker, dies in Kenya

Dida, the majestic female elephant aged between 60 and 65 years, died of old age at Kenya’s Tsavo East National Park. Believed to be Africa’s largest female tusker while she lived and thrived on Kenyan grasslands, Dida came to symbolise the elevated stature of her species in African wildlife. Dida lived well beyond the expected life expectancy for an elephant in the wild, flaunting her long tusks and weathering tusker thick skin for tourists and native Kenyan citizens alike.

“She died from natural causes due to old age having lived a full life,” the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) informed on Twitter while attaching the images of now deceased tusker.

A matriach has rested 🐘



We are saddened by the death of Dida who was possibly Africa’s largest female Tusker and a Matriarch residing in @KWSTsavoEast National Park. She died from natural causes due to old age having lived a full life to about 60-65 years old. pic.twitter.com/914FMPKLoF — Kenya Wildlife Service (@kwskenya) November 1, 2022 ×

Dida, a repository of decades of knowledge: Kenya Wildlife Service

“Dida was a truly an iconic matriarch of Tsavo and a great repository of many decades worth of knowledge. She shepherd her herd through many seasons and challenging times. She served as both the subject to various documentaries and an iconic tourist attraction,” Kenya Wildlife Service added.

Environment conservation group Tsavo Trust pointed out that Dida was “a true embodiment of an iconic cow (female elephant)”.

The group statement on Facebook added that Dida will be even better remembered by the many generations of Tsavo’s elephants, “who will benefit, for years to come, from the lessons they learnt as they watched their matriarch pass her careful judgment.”

“An elephant never forgets.”

Dida’s death comes at Kenya’s driest spell in decades

Dida’s death “due to old age” comes at a time when Kenya is facing its worst drought in 40 years, threatening wildlife and human survival alike. A United Nations report released October 23 said that in some areas, over 90 percent of water sources have dried up.

The drought around the Tsavo conservation area has stoked animals in the wild to scour areas well beyond their traditional territories for food and water. To address the crisis, the United Nations has issued a call for $320 million in assistance for Kenya through a “joint drought appeal”.

