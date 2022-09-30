WION Climate Tracker: Kenya ravaged by alarming drought; 1.5 mn people forced to abandon homes

Published: Sep 30, 2022, 05:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Northern Kenya is facing its worst drought over 40 years, the failure of annual rainfall has now left millions of people on the verge of a famine. Many people have fled from their homes and their livestock and crops have been destroyed.
Read in App