Climate change: Peru has lost 56% of tropical glaciers in last six decades

Peruvian scientists from the state agency that studies glaciers said on Wednesday (Nov 22) that Peru has lost more than half of its glacier surface in the last six decades. The authorities also said that 175 glaciers became extinct due to climate change between 2016 and 2020.

Mayra Mejía, an official with Peru's National Institute of Research of Mountain Glaciers and Ecosystems, or Inaigem, said: "In 58 years, 56.22% of the glacial coverage recorded in 1962 has been lost."

The institute stated that Peru holds 68 per cent of the world's tropical glaciers. While weighing in on the alarming stats, it said that warming temperatures have led to melting and the creation of new mountain lagoons that risk overflowing and flooding.

It was confirmed by Jesús Gómez, director of glacier research at Inaigem, who told The Associated Press that the major factor behind this is the average global temperature increase as it leads to an accelerated retreat of glaciers.

"The new lagoons could be, in the future, water reserves, but being at high altitudes they cause a danger of overflowing and flooding," said Gomez as quoted by Reuters.

The findings came after analysing satellite imagery until 2020. The report shows that 2,084 glaciers cover 1,050 square kilometres in Peru, which is less than the 2,399 square kilometres of ice and snow in 1962.

Mejía, who is an expert in glaciology, said there are some mountain ranges in Peru where glaciers have almost disappeared, namely Chila. As per the report, Chila has lost 99 per cent of its glacial surface since 1962.

Beatriz Fuentealba, the institute's director, was quoted by Reuters as saying that "in four years, from 2016 to 2020 we have lost almost 6% of these high mountain glaciers".

"This means that we have lost more than half of our water reserves," said Environment Minister Albina Ruiz, noting that glacial retreat is impacting the natural mountain ecosystem.

"Although we cannot prevent glaciers from disappearing over the years, we can reduce the speed at which they are being lost," she said, calling for less pollution, more green areas and "above all, recognizing that the mountain provides us with life."