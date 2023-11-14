Civil fraud case: Donald Trump Jr testifies, talks of 'sexiness' of Trump business

Donald Trump Jr, son of former US president Donald Trump, testified for the second time in the former president's civil fraud trial and spoke about what he called the "sexiness" of his father's real estate business.

The former US president, along with his two adult sons have been accused of inflating his net worth by billions of dollars in order to get better loans and insurance terms.

The lawsuit has been brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James and seeks penalties of at least USD 250 million in addition to restrictions that would render Trump and his sons unable to operate in New York's real estate industry.

Donald Jr said during the testimony that 'sexiness' of his dad's projects led to licensing deals.

"He was really a visionary," he testified.

Watch | US: Donald Trump daughter Ivanka Trump remain evasive throughout civil fraud testimony | World DNA × Lawyer for the New York Attorney General's office objected to the line of questioning, but Justice Arthur Engoron disagreed.

"Let him go ahead and talk about how great the Trump Organization is," said Judge Engoron, who was earlier accused of bias by former president during his recent testimony. Trump's verbal clashed with Judge Engoron had angered the latter.

Colleen Faherty, the state lawyer, showed evidence to Donald Jr that the property 40 Wall Street, owned by Trump in Manhattan was in a danger of defaulting on its mortgage. Faherty also showed a news article that a Trump hotel in Hawaii was dropping a brand deal with the former president.

Donald Jr was the first witness called by the defense. He has been already called as a witness by James' office, as have president Trump and Eric Trump. Ivanka Trump has also testified but she is not a defendant in the case.

Donald Trump, who is the frontrunner to get Republican Party nomination for US Presidential Election 2024, has denied allegations against him and has accused James of 'election interference'.