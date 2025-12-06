/Christmas tree made from e-waste lit by Finnish ambassador

A striking 23-foot Christmas tree constructed from 300 kilograms of discarded electronics is becoming the showstopper in Delhi as the Christmas season ushers in. Old circuit boards, tangled cables, broken keyboards and obsolete mobile phones, all processed by certified recyclers to remove toxic elements, have been transformed into a jagged, metallic sculpture that glows softly at the Delhi hotel, welcoming visitors.



The tree was officially lit last week by Finland’s Ambassador to India, Kimmo Lähdevirta, accompanied by his wife. Speaking at the ceremony, the ambassador welcomed the focus on e-waste. “Over the centuries, decorating the Christmas tree has evolved from using fresh flowers, to paper flowers, apples, and gingerbread cookies, and finally to the ornaments we know today, and the decoration of the Christmas tree continues to evolve” he said.

He noted that Finland’s Christmas traditions remain rooted in nature and remembrance, from the medieval Declaration of Christmas Peace read every 24 December in Turku, the oldest unbroken tradition of its kind in Europe, to children in Lapland sometimes receiving gifts in person from Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. Estonia's Ambassador to India, Marje Luup, was also present at the occasion.



Meena Bhatia, vice president and general manager of Le Méridien New Delhi, said the project was intended to prompt reflection rather than just admiration. “Each year, our Christmas tree becomes a canvas for sustainability, design, and craftsmanship. By upcycling materials and collaborating with artisans, we create not just beauty but meaning.”



As per the Ministry of Environment data tabled in Rajya Sabha, India generated 1.751 million metric tonnes of e-waste in 2023-24, marking a 73% increase from 1.01 million tonnes in 2019-20. 43% of the 2023-24 e-waste was recycled through formal channels.



The installation clearly is a message in itself, as visitors pause beneath the unusual tree, some taking selfies, others reading the small explanatory plaques. The e-waste tree will stay on display through the festive season before its components are returned to authorised recyclers. For now, in a city preparing for winter weddings and year-end parties, it offers a quiet "renewable" twist on Christmas sparkle, courtesy of a diplomatic guest from the land Santa calls home.

