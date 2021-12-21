Christmas 2021: Here's what you should know

The Christmas time is back. You can witness several people buying numerous things to gift loved ones.

Be it the stores of clothes or toys, there is enormous crowd in many shops at this time. But truly, this festival, which is primarily celebrated by Christians, is beyond just gifting.

Nowadays, it has also started to attract people belonging to other religions. So, it is advisable to know about it in detail to save yourself from embarrassment at any point of time.

The Celebration

This festival is celebrated on December 25 every year around the world by singing carols, decorating Christmas tree and house, enjoying delicacies, gifting things to loved ones, attending midnight mass at churches on eve and a lot more.

Also Read: With display of 687,000 Christmas lights, family breaks own world record in US

On this occasion, Santa, who supposedly lives in the North Pole, visits the houses of people to give gifts according to the wishes of the children.

In a nutshell, people look to spread happiness and spend time with loved ones.

History

It marks the birth of Jesus Christ, who is regarded as the son of God. Christ was born to Joseph and Mary in Bethlehem.

Also Read: Tourists enjoy Christmas in Kashmir valley

Although the exact date and month of Christ's birth seem to be unknown, the Western Christian Church declared December 25 as the date of birth of Christ in the past.

Significance

Christmas is celebrated by numerous people around the world. It has become one of the biggest festivals over the years.

People celebrate this day as the one when God had sent his son on earth to rid the world of their sins.