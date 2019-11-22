Tourists enjoy Christmas in Kashmir valley

Thriving tourism

This year, the tourist influx is high - thanks to the early snowfall which has brought joy on the faces of tourism players who have been otherwise marred by the bad situation in the union territory. Most of the tourists have come to celebrate Christmas and the new year.

"We have always dreamt of seeing something like this. It's a message to all Indians that this is the place to be at right now. We are celebrating our Christmas here and having natural Christmas tree is a wonderful experience," said Julie Ghosh, a tourist from Mumbai.

(Photograph:WION)