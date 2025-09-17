/Christian Brueckner, suspected in Madeline McCann's disappearance, freed after serving seven-year jail term for rape

Christian Brueckner, suspected in the 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann, was released from German prison after serving a sentence for rape. Despite being a key suspect, he hasn't been charged due to lack of evidence
Christian Brueckner, the primary suspect in the 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann, was released from prison in Germany on Wednesday (September 17). The 48-year-old had just completed a seven-year sentence for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal’s Algarve region, the area where McCann was disappeared. Brueckner, who has long been under suspicion in the McCann case, has never been formally charged due to insufficient evidence. Despite German prosecutors naming him their main suspect in 2020, the evidence they have gathered has not been enough to bring formal charges. In addition, authorities have not uncovered definitive proof linking him to Madeleine's disappearance.
Following his release from Sehnde prison in northern Germany, Brueckner was escorted by his lawyer, accompanied by police vans. Reports suggest that he will be required to wear an electronic ankle bracelet and regularly check in with probation officers. His passport has been confiscated, and his identification is now restricted for use within Germany.
Despite his release, prosecutors in Braunschweig have indicated that Brueckner remains a dangerous individual and a flight risk. They warned he may attempt to leave the country due to the ongoing media attention surrounding the case. Brueckner's defense lawyer, however, expressed concern that the public perception of his client as a child murderer will make reintegration into society extremely difficult.
Brueckner has a history of criminal activity, including a conviction for sexually abusing children as a teenager, and a record of 17 criminal offenses, which include theft, bodily harm, and drug trafficking. He was also acquitted in 2022 of charges related to other sexual offenses committed in Portugal. As investigations into McCann's case continue, German prosecutors have mentioned that they are still evaluating new evidence from a June search near Praia da Luz, the area where Madeleine disappeared. Though no conclusive discoveries have been made, they insist that the investigation remains active, with multiple lines of inquiry still being pursued.