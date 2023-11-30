Chopsticks in skull cause headaches for Vietnamese man for 5 months, doctor says 'very rare'

A 35-year-old man in Vietnam, plagued by severe headaches for five months, was left dumbfounded when he discovered that the cause of his discomfort was a pair of chopsticks firmly lodged in his skull.

Seeking relief, the man visited the Cuba Friendship Hospital in Dong Hoi on November 25. He complained of headaches and fluid discharge.

CT scans conducted by doctors unveiled a rare and potentially life-threatening condition known as tension pneumocephalus, marked by a dangerous increase in intracranial pressure - the pressure within the skull and the brain tissue.

The skull, being a rigid structure, contains the brain, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), and blood. The balance between these components helps maintain a stable intracranial pressure.

Delving deeper into the mystery, a subsequent examination revealed an extraordinary source of the man's suffering—a pair of chopsticks penetrating up his nose and into his brain.

Dr. Nguyen Van Man, the head of the Department of Neurosurgery, reportedly deemed the case "very rare."

A brawl 5 months ago

The patient, initially puzzled about how eating utensils made their way into his skull, recalled a night of revelry in Vietnam five months prior. During a blurry brawl fueled by drinks, someone had thrust an unknown object into his face. But he only has fragmented memories of the incident.

Watch | Lottery sales in China reach $6.65 billion in October × When the man initially sought medical attention after the altercation, doctors found no chopsticks or nasal abnormalities.

Looking back, the patient pieced together the puzzle, speculating that he had been jabbed in the nose with the culinary tools, unknowingly carrying them in his skull until the revelation.

Fortunately, skilled surgeons successfully removed the chopsticks through endoscopic surgery via the nose.

Employing microsurgery, they sealed the fistula—an abnormal connection between the artery and vein in brain and spinal cord tissue. The patient, now in stable condition, is eagerly awaiting discharge from the hospital, finally free from the headaches of chopsticks.