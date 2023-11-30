videos
Lottery sales in China reach $6.65 billion in October
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 30, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
China’s lottery sales in October reached $6.65 billion. Compared to last year, lottery sales rose by over 59% in October. There has been a 38% spike in new lottery firms in 2023.
