Lottery sales in China reach $6.65 billion in October

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
China’s lottery sales in October reached $6.65 billion. Compared to last year, lottery sales rose by over 59% in October. There has been a 38% spike in new lottery firms in 2023.

