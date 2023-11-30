Dead girl sold for $9,300 as ‘ghost bride’ in China. What's this spine-chilling Chinese tradition?

A man in China has accused the adoptive parents of his 16-year-old daughter of selling her as a “ghost bride” after she died by suicide. Sun told the South China Morning Post that Xiaodan's adoptive parents received a bride price of 66,000 yuan (US$9,300) for marrying her posthumously to a deceased man named Zhang.

Despite tracing the money transfer, authorities found no legal grounds for prosecution, highlighting the complex intersection of ancient traditions and contemporary legal frameworks.

What is this tradition?

Ghost marriages, deeply rooted in Chinese history for over 3,000 years, involve forging familial bonds between deceased people known as the "ghost couple."

This tradition aims to ensure blessings for unmarried people in the afterlife. Despite facing criticism as an affront to the dead and modern society, ghost marriages persist in specific less-developed rural areas, reflecting the challenges of balancing cultural practices with evolving legal perspectives.

Sun's accusations against the adoptive parents include arranging a posthumous marriage for Xiaodan and receiving a substantial bride price.

Also watch | Pneumonia outbreak in China: India issues advisory amid rising cases While ghost marriages hold cultural significance, critics argue that they contribute to crimes such as the theft of corpses or bone ashes to serve as "brides" for a dead man.

The lack of legal repercussions in Xiaodan's case further amplify the challenges in navigating the intersection of ancient customs with contemporary legal frameworks.